Tuesday AM headlines: Most Utah families choose full-day kindergarten, data shows

Most Utah families choose full-day kindergarten, data shows

The majority of kindergartners are now taking advantage of full-day kindergarten options, according to recent data by the Utah State Board of Education.

As of Oct. 1, 77% of Utah families with kindergartners have opted for full-day instead of half-day.

The option for full-day kindergarten was provided with H.B. 477, passed last legislative session, which made it available for all local education agencies with an optional half-day.

According to the Utah State Board of Education, students who enroll in full-day kindergarten tend to progress in math and reading at higher rates and also have more time to learn other subjects like art, health and social studies. Full-day kindergarten can also reportedly help identify learning challenges early on.

State terminates contract with homeless organization after complaint

Utah’s Office of Homeless Services (OHS) has terminated their contract with a non-profit homeless organization after an investigation found it didn’t follow the provider code of conduct.

Early last month, the OHS received a formal complaint about the Nomad Alliance, a registered non-profit to support the unsheltered. The complaint accused the organization’s executive director of withholding money raised in a GoFundMe for a family experiencing homelessness. The family has since received the money.

After an investigation following the complaint, the OHS determined on Nov. 3 the Nomad Alliance hadn’t followed the provider code of conduct the OHS requires and terminated its contract. Nomad Alliance was a newly contracted service provider and hadn’t yet received any money under the contract.