Tuesday AM headlines: Most Utah families choose full-day kindergarten, data shows

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published November 7, 2023 at 10:09 AM MST
A young student drawing at a table with other students in the background
CDC
/
Unsplash

Most Utah families choose full-day kindergarten, data shows

The majority of kindergartners are now taking advantage of full-day kindergarten options, according to recent data by the Utah State Board of Education.

As of Oct. 1, 77% of Utah families with kindergartners have opted for full-day instead of half-day.

The option for full-day kindergarten was provided with H.B. 477, passed last legislative session, which made it available for all local education agencies with an optional half-day.

According to the Utah State Board of Education, students who enroll in full-day kindergarten tend to progress in math and reading at higher rates and also have more time to learn other subjects like art, health and social studies. Full-day kindergarten can also reportedly help identify learning challenges early on.

State terminates contract with homeless organization after complaint

Utah’s Office of Homeless Services (OHS) has terminated their contract with a non-profit homeless organization after an investigation found it didn’t follow the provider code of conduct.

Early last month, the OHS received a formal complaint about the Nomad Alliance, a registered non-profit to support the unsheltered. The complaint accused the organization’s executive director of withholding money raised in a GoFundMe for a family experiencing homelessness. The family has since received the money.

After an investigation following the complaint, the OHS determined on Nov. 3 the Nomad Alliance hadn’t followed the provider code of conduct the OHS requires and terminated its contract. Nomad Alliance was a newly contracted service provider and hadn’t yet received any money under the contract.
Utah News UPREducationUtah State Board of EducationHomelessness
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
