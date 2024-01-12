Friday PM headlines: Board of Education votes to keep 'educational equity' rule

Economic report projects slow, but steady growth for 2024

The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute presented its Economic Report Friday to Gov. Spencer Cox at the 2024 Economic Outlook and Public Policy Summit in Salt Lake City.

Utah’s policymakers use this report to plan and make budget decisions for the state.

The report said the U.S. economy was remarkably resilient in 2023 despite rising interest rates, banking turmoil and elevated inflation. It said Utah’s strong economic performance of past years continued, though there was some tapering in that performance toward the end of the year.

Looking into 2024, the report suggested continued but slowed, economic growth.

New bill would require neutrality from state educational institutions

On Thursday, State Rep. Katy Hall and state Sen. Keith Grover announced their Equal Opportunity Initiatives bill, HB261.

The bill, they said, is meant to provide support for students from kindergarten through college and university by ensuring Utah’s educational institutions and government entities remain neutral on political issues and protect freedom of speech on campuses and in the workplace.

They said the bill would prevent discriminatory practices on Utah’s college campuses, preventing institutions from requiring students and employees to adhere to a particular ideology to graduate or be hired.

Board of Education votes to keep 'educational equity' rule, 8-7

The Utah State Board of Education voted Friday to keep its rule that requires “educational equity” for all students, with eight votes in favor and seven against. The rule would require equitable resources for students based on their individual needs and create standards for teacher training on the topic.

Critics of the rule said it discriminates against one group of students to help another and that it conflicts with a law passed in 2023 that outlines standards for educational materials relating to rights, equal opportunity and merit.

While the rule survived this vote, the board is scheduled to meet again on Feb. 1 where they will continue discussions about changing the rule.