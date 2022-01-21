Dutch Bros opening raises traffic concerns on Main Street, Logan city says it's handled

Oregon based coffee chain Dutch Bros Coffee had a successful grand opening in Logan last Friday, and with that success came long lines of excited customers spilling out onto the shoulder of Main Street.

“As the years have come along, we’ve expected things like that,” said Jeremy Munoz, the store manager of Dutch Bros. “We worked with local enforcement … over the weekend to help train the customers and employees.”

Munoz has been with Dutch Bros since 2010 and moved to Logan from Roseburg, Oregon, to open and run the store. He said most store openings garner lots of attention from cities and they will contract with law enforcement to make sure opening weekends run smoothly. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.