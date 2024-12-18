USDA and Southwest Regional Food Business Center create agricultural business program

The U.S Department of Agriculture and it's Southwest Regional Food Business Center announced the center's $4 million Business Builder Award Program.

The purpose of the program is to expand the capacity of small and midsized farm and food businesses in Nevada, Utah, Arizona, and California.

The Regional Food Business centers are an essential part of the USDA’s food system, and they work to help farmers, ranchers, and other business owners manage the resources they need to access new markets.

The center is currently accepting applications from farm and food businesses in Nevada and Utah.

The center provides noncompetitive awards that range from $5,000 to $25,000. A well as, competitive awards of up to $100,000 that will be open to businesses with gross annual sales less than $1 million.