USDA and Southwest Regional Food Business Center create agricultural business program

Utah Public Radio | By Addison Stoddard
Published December 18, 2024 at 9:51 AM MST
Zoe Richardson
/
Unsplash

The U.S Department of Agriculture and it's Southwest Regional Food Business Center announced the center's $4 million Business Builder Award Program.

The purpose of the program is to expand the capacity of small and midsized farm and food businesses in Nevada, Utah, Arizona, and California.

The Regional Food Business centers are an essential part of the USDA’s food system, and they work to help farmers, ranchers, and other business owners manage the resources they need to access new markets.

The center is currently accepting applications from farm and food businesses in Nevada and Utah.

The center provides noncompetitive awards that range from $5,000 to $25,000. A well as, competitive awards of up to $100,000 that will be open to businesses with gross annual sales less than $1 million.
Addison Stoddard
Addison Stoddard is a undergraduate student at Utah State University studying Agriculture Communications and Journalism with a minor in Spanish. She grew up on a small hobby farm in southeastern Idaho and loves all things agriculture. When she is not working or studying, she loves hiking and spending time outside with her friends and family.
