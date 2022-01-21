Park City High School students protest Utah legislature's SJR 3 by walking out of class

Over 100 students at Park City High School walked out of class on Thursday, protesting the Utah Senate's efforts to overturn mask mandates in Summit and Salt Lake counties.

Although the Utah House has not yet taken up the resolution, the students who walked out are angered at the idea of Utah’s population being put at risk. Even students who didn’t participate in the walk-out shared some of their concerns about the recent rise in COVID-19 cases. Many, including senior Luis Alvarez, want the school district to offer remote learning again.

Other Park City High students and teachers shared what it's like inside the school at a school board meeting on Tuesday. Student Chris Henry said that his peers are proud to walk around school without a mask. The school district acknowledged that masks are controversial, and said they were aware of the protest at the high school, which turned out to be relatively short and peaceful.

The district ultimately decided that the benefits of in-person learning outweighed the risks.

The resolution overturning the mask mandates has passed the Utah Senate and has yet to be considered by the House.