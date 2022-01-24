Officials urge Utahns to stay home and not get tested if sick

Governor Cox briefed Utahns on the omicron COVID-19 situation in a news conference on Friday. Cox said officials are trying to figure out a way to pivot the situation in Utah, but this new variant is very transmissible and very hard to slow down.

Long COVID-19 testing site lines have plagued Utah, and Cox said they are quickly running out of tests. In response, State Epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolan told Utahns to stay home if they are feeling sick and not get tested. She said if you think you have COVID-19, you probably do. Nolan also added that test-to-stay school programs have fallen behind. They were designed to slow the spread, but got started too late to do so.

Cox said for now, it looks like the state will be in for a bumpy ride in the short term, but hopefully things will start to turn around.