Daily news: Thousands of Utahns could get free fluoride treatments amidst recent ban

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, May 8. In this edition:



Thousands of Utahns could get free fluoride treatments amidst the state's new fluoridation ban

Weber State University will not increase tuition or fees for associate degree students

Provo is considering how much to charge its highest water users

Thousands of Utahns could get free fluoride treatments amidst fluoridation ban

A Utah company is donating 70,000 doses of fluoride varnish in response to a recent Utah law banning fluoride from being added to public water supply.

Fluoridation raises the naturally occurring levels of fluoride in water systems to support oral health. Two counties in Utah had voted to add fluoride to their water systems, but now, it’s banned for all counties across the state.

The bill does allow pharmacists to prescribe fluoride tablets to those who need it, but the local company Ultradent went one step further by donating 70,000 doses of fluoride varnish to dental and hygiene schools.

That will allow free fluoride varnish treatments at nearly all local dental schools in northern Utah on a first come, first serve basis.

Weber State University freezes tuition cost for associate degrees

Weber State University will not increase tuition or fees for students pursuing associate’s degrees in the 2025-26 academic year.

The decision applies to students with less than 60 credit hours, which accounts for nearly half of the university’s full-time resident students.

It’s expected to save those students $135 this year, according to Weber State University President Brad Mortensen, who added he hopes students will eventually be saving closer to $1,000 a year.

Provo City considers how much to charge its highest water users

Provo City is considering how to implement tiered water rates after a recent bill that aims to encourage conservation.

On Wednesday, a law went into effect that lets cities tier water rates, which means those that use more water would also pay more. It’s meant to reduce water consumption as Utah struggles with drought and a drying Great Salt Lake.

Provo is one of the cities exploring how to implement tiered water rates.

Initially, Mayor Michelle Kaufusi proposed an up to 18% increase for the highest tier of water users as part of her proposed budget. After pushback, however, she submitted a change at Tuesday’s council meeting dropping that to about 10%.

Mayor Kaufusi’s entire budget, including water rates, will be discussed over the next month, with public hearings scheduled for June.