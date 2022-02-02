Utah Representative Mike Winder tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Mike Winder announced his positive COVID-19 test result on Tuesday, joining several other legislators who have also tested positive.

According to a post made on Twitter, Winder tested positive for COVID Monday night alongside his wife Karyn Winder, president of the Granite School Board. Both Winder and his wife are thankful to have been vaccinated and are thankful they’ve had their booster shots.

At least three other legislators have tested positive since the beginning of the 2022 Utah Legislature and according to Winder, members of the House and staff are being required to get COVID tested twice per week.

Winder and his wife plan on attending their legislative and school district meetings remotely until symptoms of COVID-19 vanish.