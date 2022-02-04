Bill introduced to the Utah Legislature intends on aiding the finances of lower income families

Low income families now have potential to gain more money following an earned income tax credit bill that was introduced to the Utah Legislature.

Sponsored by Rep. Mike Winder, House Bill 307 would make earned income tax credit available on state levels. According to Winder, the bill is a way to help out working families when they’re in need.

Matthew Weinstein, the Fiscal Policy Director with Voices for Utah Children, says that they analyzed all tax proposals on Capitol Hill. They discovered that earned income tax credit would help lower income Utah families the most. Weinstein believes it’s a terrific place to start by having hundreds of additional dollars coming to families when they file their taxes.

Leaders on both sides of the Senate have expressed a willingness to look at the earned income tax credit bill.