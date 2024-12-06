© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Complaints regarding anti-trans PAC to Utah A.G and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published December 6, 2024 at 3:47 PM MST
Soran Ali
/
Pexles

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern and Jordan Miller join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including the Lt. Governor's office referring a ‘handful of complaints’ about a shadowy anti-trans PAC to the Utah Attorney General.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:
Lt. Gov.’s office refers ‘handful of complaints’ about shadowy anti-trans PAC to Utah A.G.
Utah’s LDS vs. non-LDS divide: How it complicates dating, sex and the quest for lasting love
2025 Utah Legislature: Lawmakers still mostly white and male, but getting more diverse

Behind the Headlines UPRUtah Attorney GeneralTransgender RightsChurch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsUtah Legislature
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
