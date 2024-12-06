Complaints regarding anti-trans PAC to Utah A.G and more on Behind the Headlines

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern and Jordan Miller join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including the Lt. Governor's office referring a ‘handful of complaints’ about a shadowy anti-trans PAC to the Utah Attorney General.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:

Lt. Gov.’s office refers ‘handful of complaints’ about shadowy anti-trans PAC to Utah A.G.

Utah’s LDS vs. non-LDS divide: How it complicates dating, sex and the quest for lasting love

2025 Utah Legislature: Lawmakers still mostly white and male, but getting more diverse