Juneteenth set to become state holiday following bill approval by Utah House committee

June 19th, better known as Juneteenth, is set to become a state holiday in Utah.

Following the approval of House Bill 238, a bill sponsored by Rep. Sandra Hollins, Juneteenth is one step closer towards being added onto the list of state holidays. The bill passed the House Health and Human Services Committee with a vote of 10 to 1 Monday afternoon with Rep. Ray Ward being the only member to vote against it..

Juneteenth became a federal holiday last year and serves as an entire day commemorating the effective end of slavery within the United States back in 1865.

House Bill 238 will now move onto the full House of Representatives for voting.