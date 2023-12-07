Logan holiday concert raises funds for girls in Uganda

Singing songs of Christmas cheer, a choir of students, children and community members came together to raise money in the Dresses for Uganda concert Friday. They sang spiritual songs and holiday favorites.

Organizer Abigail Johnson said the funds raised at this concert will go to Ushindi Girls Hope Uganda and Shephard’s House Childcare Ministries.

"This concert is all about benefiting less fortunate girls in Africa, specifically Uganda. We fundraise a bunch of money, we send it over to them and they get to make Christmas dresses," Johnson said.

Choir members reached out to singer Alex Boyé. He said the cause caught his attention and he wanted to get involved.

“I kinda just did some research and saw that they were raising money for these incredible African kids in Uganda and helping them raise money for them to make dresses, keep them off the streets, keep them out of trouble and I just thought what an awesome thing,” he said.

He sang two of his own songs, engaging the crowd by dancing, drumming, and taking selfie videos while he sang.

Johnson said the concert was a huge success, both in raising funds and bringing joy to the audience.

“It was awesome, they made me cry,” she said.