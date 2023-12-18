You can still get your hands on a real tree this Christmas

“We have a lot of friends that we meet once a year is really what it comes down to,” said Greg Goates. He's been managing Cumming Trees for twelve years.

Cummings Trees has been bringing real Christmas trees to the Salt Lake Valley since 1954.

“We go through about 2,500 trees a year. Everyone worries about the price of trees going up and artificial trees and we just have the clientele that just likes real trees and comes every year,” he said.

Managing a tree lot that serves a broad clientele can be a fun challenge, said Goates. Like the people who purchase the tree, there is a wide range of tree options.

“A lot of people like a more open tree, others like a really bushy tree. We try to accommodate all,” he said.

But if you can’t find the perfect tree for your home in a lot, you can try your luck cutting one down yourself.

You can purchase a tree permit from several agencies across the state, depending on where you want to find your tree. However, there are some regulations you’ll have to keep in mind while you are scouting for the perfect pine, spruce, or ponderosa.

Connor Christensen in Logan found out about those rules when he went to cut down his tree.

“You can’t cut a tree that is over 20 feet tall and you can’t top them. That’s a big thing. People go out and chop the top off a tree and then leave the rest of the tree so it maims the tree and it ends up dying anyway. You have to chop it below six inches and you have to take the tree,” Christensen said.

Christensen said, for him, the chilly journey up the mountain is worth it.

“You gotta park, hike in and hope you can find a good tree. I didn’t realize how much work it was going to be. I wanted to have the adventure, there’s something fun about it," Christensen said. "Get out there and get a tree!”

There are still tree permits available for some areas of Utah, but a Christmas tree lot is always a good option if you’re not a fan of hiking through the snow.