Gov. Spencer Cox works as substitute teacher following staff shortages

Following an executive order made last month meant to help schools with staffing shortages, Gov. Spencer Cox has taken up the role of substitute teacher.

Due to staffing shortages brought about by positive COVID-19 tests amongst the teachers, Gov. Cox taught three periods of 8th grade history at West Lake STEM Junior High School all day on Tuesday. Cox’s wife, Abby Cox, also spent the day teaching, subbing as a special education teacher.

On Jan. 31, Cox had signed an executive order that allowed state employees 30 hours of administrative leave to become substitute teachers during staffing shortages.

According to a statement made by Cox regarding the executive order, it’s made clear that kids learn best in the classroom and he says that officials want to do everything they can to keep schools open.

Cox hopes that the large abundance of state employees follow in his footsteps and take advantage of the opportunity to help schools throughout Utah.