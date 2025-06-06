© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Improvements at Utah Lake and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published June 6, 2025 at 12:04 PM MDT
People recreate on Utah Lake on Saturday, May 24, 2025. One of the country’s largest freshwater lakes west of the Mississippi River has a reputation problem — and “endless opportunities.”

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke and Paighten Harkins, along with UPR/Tribune reporter Clarissa Casper join this week to talk about the latest news, including improvements at Utah Lake, Gov. Spencer Cox's new pick for records office, and more.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
