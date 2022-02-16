© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

USU announces hire of new director of Office of Equity

Utah Public Radio | By The Herald Journal
Published February 16, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST
620bfb7a56c49.image.jpg
The Herald Journal
Portrait of Matthew Pinner

Utah State University announced Matthew Pinner as the new executive director of the Office of Equity, the university’s arm focused on Title IX and affirmative action compliance.

Pinner replaces previous executive director Alison Adams-Perlac, who left the position last October, and takes over for interim executive director Steven Rammell, senior equity investigator at USU.

“I am excited to join the USU family and to help promote campus and community diversity, equity and inclusion efforts,” Pinner said in a USU statement announcing the hire on Monday. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News USUUtah State University