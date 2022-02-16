USU announces hire of new director of Office of Equity

Utah State University announced Matthew Pinner as the new executive director of the Office of Equity, the university’s arm focused on Title IX and affirmative action compliance.

Pinner replaces previous executive director Alison Adams-Perlac, who left the position last October, and takes over for interim executive director Steven Rammell, senior equity investigator at USU.

“I am excited to join the USU family and to help promote campus and community diversity, equity and inclusion efforts,” Pinner said in a USU statement announcing the hire on Monday. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

