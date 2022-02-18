© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Bill declaring Juneteenth a state holiday has passed the Utah House of Representatives

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 18, 2022 at 9:41 AM MST
DZTOEXPTJNHYHN5TKQZTYZA2UY.jfif
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Whitney VanAfern and Brielle Hall march down 500 South in Salt Lake City, during the Juneteenth celebration, on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

The Utah House of Representatives has passed a bill designating Juneteenth as a state holiday throughout Utah and it will now move onto the Senate for consideration.

Sponsored by Rep. Sandra Hollins, House Bill 238 passed the House with a vote of 68 to 3 on Wednesday afternoon. The bill’s goal is adding June 19, better known as Juneteenth, to the list of state holidays after it had become a federal holiday last year.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery within the United States back in 1865.

This year’s Utah Legislative session is set to end on March 4.

Utah News JuneteenthHoliday
Jared Gereau
