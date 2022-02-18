Bill declaring Juneteenth a state holiday has passed the Utah House of Representatives

The Utah House of Representatives has passed a bill designating Juneteenth as a state holiday throughout Utah and it will now move onto the Senate for consideration.

Sponsored by Rep. Sandra Hollins, House Bill 238 passed the House with a vote of 68 to 3 on Wednesday afternoon. The bill’s goal is adding June 19, better known as Juneteenth, to the list of state holidays after it had become a federal holiday last year.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery within the United States back in 1865.

This year’s Utah Legislative session is set to end on March 4.