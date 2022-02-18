Utah’s restrictive liquor laws could remove popular hard seltzers from grocery stores

Up to half of the increasingly popular hard seltzers could be removed from grocery store shelves throughout Utah thanks to a liquor reform bill.

39 of the 80 approved types of hard seltzers made by popular brands such as Coors, Bud Light, and several others could be pulled from store shelves following a proposal that advanced in the Utah Legislature on Wednesday. The reasoning behind this proposal is due to the usage of ethyl alcohol in many of the flavors used in the seltzers. The selling of this type of additive is forbidden by lawmakers.

Final decisions are still being made to remove these hard seltzers from store shelves.