Utah News

Utah’s restrictive liquor laws could remove popular hard seltzers from grocery stores

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 18, 2022 at 9:44 AM MST
A can of Coors Seltzer Mango, center, is shown with Vizzy Blueberry Pomegranate, left, and Vizzy Pineapple Mango, in front of the Utah State Capitol, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

Up to half of the increasingly popular hard seltzers could be removed from grocery store shelves throughout Utah thanks to a liquor reform bill.

39 of the 80 approved types of hard seltzers made by popular brands such as Coors, Bud Light, and several others could be pulled from store shelves following a proposal that advanced in the Utah Legislature on Wednesday. The reasoning behind this proposal is due to the usage of ethyl alcohol in many of the flavors used in the seltzers. The selling of this type of additive is forbidden by lawmakers.

Final decisions are still being made to remove these hard seltzers from store shelves.

Utah News alcohol lawsUtah Legislature
Jared Gereau
