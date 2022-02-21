Utahns gather at state capitol in solidarity of Ukraine

Dozens of Utahns gathered outside of the state capitol on Saturday during a stand with Ukraine solidarity event.

As concerns continue to rise over the potential dangers of war, many of those who attended the event were either born in Ukraine or have family living in the country, influencing many of those who attended the event to share their concerns and support for Ukraine’s safety.

Several of those who attended the event, including Alan Lipp, stated that their country is full of tough people and has been putting up with Russian aggression for years. It was made abundantly clear that while it was still concerning for Ukraine to be facing Russian aggression, many Ukrainians believed in their country.

Troubles between Russia and Ukraine are still ongoing, but thanks to this solidarity event, support and awareness has been passed on to many more Utah residents.