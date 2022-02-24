LCSD lunch fees to return with a 10-cent increase for 2022-23 school year

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Logan City School District was able to waive student lunch fees, but because of guidance given by the Utah State Department of Agriculture, these fees will return for the 2022-23 school year with an increase of 10 cents.

Many school lunch programs throughout the nation have been on a federal waiver. Due to this, in recent years, the district has been able to offer a free lunch for all students regardless of their income status — something that will come to an end this school year if the USDA does not renew these waivers.

The fees will also come with a 10-cent increase — raising the previous fee of $1.95 to $2.05 per lunch for elementary students, and $2.30 to $2.40 for junior high and high school students. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

