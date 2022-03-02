Death of son of Utah State football coach Blake Anderson announced by university

In an announcement made Tuesday, Utah State University revealed that one of the sons of Utah State’s head football coach, Blake Anderson, has died.

Aggies Athletic Director John Hartwell didn’t say which of Anderson’s sons had passed away and no further details were released. In Hartwell’s post, thoughts and prayers from the university, the athletics program, and the football program were given to Anderson and his family following the tragic death.

Anderson’s late wife, Wendy, died in August 2019 following a three-year battle with cancer. Her death impacted him to move to Logan for a fresh start and from there, he would become USU football’s head coach after seven years as Arkansas State’s head coach.

Following the announcement and a tweet made to his personal account, Anderson started receiving an overwhelming amount of support from Aggie Nation on Twitter.