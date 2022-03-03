Utah Senate passes bill strengthening the penalty for second DUI offenses

A bill designed to strengthen Utah’s DUI law will now head to the governor’s desk for a signature after passing the Senate.

Sponsored by Rep. Merrill Nelson, who wanted to increase the penalty for repeated DUI offenses, House Bill 143 is aiming to turn second DUI offenses into a Class A misdemeanor. Currently, a second DUI offense is only a Class B misdemeanor.

Nelson believes that the bill will help reduce people driving under the influence throughout the state through harsher penalties that will be introduced through this bill.

House Bill 143 is now waiting to be written into law through a signature from Gov. Spencer Cox.