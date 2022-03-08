Gender-inclusive housing to be implemented at USU this fall

Utah State University will be implementing its first gender-inclusive on-campus housing this coming fall semester at apartments located in the Student Living Center.

This new option will provide a variety of students with housing that they can feel comfortable in, according to USU’s Gender and Sexuality Coordinator Erika Lindstrom. Transgender, gender non-conforming students, and students who would feel more comfortable with a roommate of the opposite sex or gender are a few examples of students who can benefit.

“There’s definitely a need in our campus community as a whole for gender-inclusive housing,” Lindstrom said. “And it is for anyone that wants to go there. We’re not here to police bodies or anything else like that. It’s just a space that’s welcoming and inclusive. Cisgender, transgender, queer, non-binary — the whole spectrum and range of diversity can be in the space.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.