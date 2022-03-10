Utah nears all-time record for gas prices throughout the state

As gas prices continue to rise throughout the country, Utah is nearing an all-time record for the highest price for a gallon of gas.

Within 24 hours, the price for gas increased nearly 10 cents throughout the entire state. As of now, the average price for a gallon of gas is now $4.19 according to the AAA, a price that is pretty close to matching the previous record of $4.22 set in July 2008.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has not only impacted the price of gas, but oil prices have drastically increased over the past few weeks as the war between both countries involves two of the world’s largest energy exporters.

Rob Thimm, a member of Pride Transport, says that these fuel costs are being passed to the shipper which in turn affects everybody at grocery stores. With 71% of United States goods being transported by truck, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, fuel prices going up will continue to impact every single truck on the road,

Currently, Utah’s gas prices are still lower than prices seen in other states, but that could change soon enough.