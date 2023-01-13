Experts predict gas prices to level out

Shelia Jensen said that as of late, she has seen gasoline prices dropping “a penny or two” at a time, but even when they were about a dollar more last summer, her business still kept busy selling gas.

“It didn’t seem to change,” she said of the steady stream of customers, noting people might have cut back on their longer trips but they still had to go to work, take kids to school, shop for groceries.

Jensen is the manager of Wellcome Mart in Wellsville. Last Thursday she said gas prices at her shop were listed at $3.39 a gallon for regular unleaded—more than a dollar less than it was last summer—and $5.05 for diesel. During the summer, diesel was almost $6 a gallon.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.