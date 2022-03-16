Bear River Middle School student arrested for bringing gun, knife to school

A student in Tremonton was arrested and placed into juvenile detention on Monday after reportedly bringing a handgun and a knife to his school.

Responding to a report made towards the end of the school day, officers arrived at Bear River Middle School after a report was made for a student in possession of a gun. Several students had reported the male student to school staff and upon arriving, officers found that he brought a 9mm handgun to school in his pants and was also in possession of a “large knife.”

According to the Tremonton Garland Police Department, no other threats are at the school, but there will be more of a presence for law enforcement because of this incident.

The name and age of the student has not been released, but he was quickly taken into custody and his parents have been notified. He was booked in the Cache Valley Youth Center with multiple charges and his case will be handled on a later date by the Juvenile Court.