Kokonut Island Grill opens fifth location in Logan

A new location of the Utah-based Hawaiian food chain Kokonut Island Grill, located at 427 S. Main St., will be opening in Logan on March 21.

The grill currently has four other locations in Orem, Provo, Salt Lake, and North Salt Lake, and it offers a variety of authentic Hawaiian dishes.

Kevin Patterson, who is in charge of opening all of the restaurant’s locations, is excited to open in Logan because of the contrast with other locations.

“We are expanding outside of those little areas where everyone knows us,” Patterson said. “We’re just bringing our way-good food to the world.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.