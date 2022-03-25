Salt Lake City achieves pay equity for non-union employees

According to an audit that examined compensation for 1,000 employee salaries, Salt Lake City has finally achieved a pay equity for non-union city employees.

Partnering with Payfactors, a global compensation management technology and consulting firm, Salt Lake City reviewed non-union employee salaries and discovered that three pay discrepancies were found amongst 1,000 salaries that were analyzed. The discrepancies were immediately remedied.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall says that Salt Lake City values the contributions of all its employees and that officials have taken on the work of ensuring their pay doesn’t vary depending on their gender, age, or ethnicity.

Mendenhall expressed pride about the city believing in pay equality and indicated that officials were aggressive towards achieving said equality.