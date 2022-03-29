Team of USU students hope events app will forge stronger social connections

Though it’s not entirely uncommon to stumble upon a great business idea by accident, it is much rarer for the idea to spring from something as odd as a mishearing — but that’s exactly what happened to Mykell Johnson and BluJay Events.

A few years ago, Johnson was in an entrepreneurship class discussing a project idea with a classmate.

“I had an idea for an event planning app, because my friend does a lot of event planning,” Johnson said. The classmate misheard her, thinking she was proposing an event-finding app instead.

“They were like ‘Oh, that’s such a good idea to have an app where you can find events.’ And I was like, ‘That is a really good idea,’” Johnson said. “And so I ran with that.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

