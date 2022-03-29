© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Team of USU students hope events app will forge stronger social connections

Utah Public Radio | By Matt Crabtree & The Herald Journal
Published March 29, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT
624246da96131.image.jpg
Photo courtesy of Utah State University
Mykell Johnson, top right corner, and Canyon Bryson, bottom left corner, meet with their team of app ambassadors as part of their effort to build the BluJay user base.

Though it’s not entirely uncommon to stumble upon a great business idea by accident, it is much rarer for the idea to spring from something as odd as a mishearing — but that’s exactly what happened to Mykell Johnson and BluJay Events.

A few years ago, Johnson was in an entrepreneurship class discussing a project idea with a classmate.

“I had an idea for an event planning app, because my friend does a lot of event planning,” Johnson said. The classmate misheard her, thinking she was proposing an event-finding app instead.

“They were like ‘Oh, that’s such a good idea to have an app where you can find events.’ And I was like, ‘That is a really good idea,’” Johnson said. “And so I ran with that.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

