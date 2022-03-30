© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Logan ranks No. 10 nationally in population growth

Utah Public Radio | By Charles McCollum
Published March 30, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT
62424ad6d7792.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Vehicles travel along Main Street in Logan.

The Logan metropolitan area saw the 10th highest population growth rate in the nation between July 2020 and July 2021, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

But Logan, with 2.9% growth over the given year, was not the only place in Utah making the list. The St. George metro area was ranked No. 1 with 5.1 percent population growth, and the Provo/Orem area ranked No. 8 with 3.3 percent growth.

Elsewhere in the Intermountain West, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was listed No. 2 nationally with a 4.1% population gain, and Boise was listed No. 6 with a 3.3% gain. All the rest of the cities rounding out the top 10 were in Florida, with the exception of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Utah News LoganLogan Citypopulation