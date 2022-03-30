Logan ranks No. 10 nationally in population growth

The Logan metropolitan area saw the 10th highest population growth rate in the nation between July 2020 and July 2021, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

But Logan, with 2.9% growth over the given year, was not the only place in Utah making the list. The St. George metro area was ranked No. 1 with 5.1 percent population growth, and the Provo/Orem area ranked No. 8 with 3.3 percent growth.

Elsewhere in the Intermountain West, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was listed No. 2 nationally with a 4.1% population gain, and Boise was listed No. 6 with a 3.3% gain. All the rest of the cities rounding out the top 10 were in Florida, with the exception of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.