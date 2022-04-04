Utah Pride Center returns to in-person services for its 30th anniversary

For the first time since 2020, the Utah Pride Center resumed in-person services on Saturday after working virtually for the past two years.

Just in time for the Center’s 30th anniversary, an event was held to celebrate the Center reopening its doors. Pride Center attendees were treated to free food and had the opportunity to mingle with other attendees and LGBTQIA+ community resource groups.

Now that the Price Center has opened its services across the state, the organization has taken a hybrid approach for their support groups. Amanda Darrow, the Pride Center’s director of youth, family and education, says that the Center is providing spaces for individuals throughout the entirety of Utah through in-person and virtual means.