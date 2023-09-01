© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Behind the Headlines

Another port near the Great Salt Lake and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published September 1, 2023 at 11:10 AM MDT
Weber County property slated for an inland port on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
Trent Nelson

/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Weber County property slated for an inland port on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Another inland port project has been approved on imperiled Great Salt Lake wetlands. Detecting when students use artificial intelligence for homework is this school year’s newest challenge. Here’s how one Utah district is dealing with it. And the Utah Pride Center won’t be closing, leaders say, backtracking on an earlier statement.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Carmen Nesbitt and Palak Jayswal, along with columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRinland portArtificial IntelligenceUtah Pride Center
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content