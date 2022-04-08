© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting UPR during our spring membership drive! Didn’t get a chance to give? You can still help us reach our final goal when you GIVE NOW
Utah News

USU's Science Unwrapped: A future striving towards electric avenues

Utah Public Radio | By Colleen Meidt
Published April 8, 2022 at 10:54 AM MDT
Reagan Zane in front of his personal electric vehicle, beside a stationary wireless charging station.
USU Science and Technology
/
Utah State University
Electrical engineer and ASPIRE director Regan Zane is featured speaker for public outreach event.

New technology being developed at Utah State University’s test track could pave the way for a more electrified transportation system that is better for the environment and the pocketbook.

An Engineer Research Center called ASPIRE (Advancing Sustainability through Powered Infrastructure for Roadway Electrification) is stationed just a few miles north of Utah State University. It is a multi-university National Science Foundation test track. ASPIRE has been conducting some leading research to help tackle some of the most pressing issues with modern transportation.

“Our primary objectives here at ASPIRE are to improve the environment, decrease cost of transportation and improve access and equity in transportation,” said Reagan Zane, the Director of ASPIRE and USU professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Zane was featured at this month's USU Science Unwrapped event. He said ASPIRE is addressing the next major barrier to adopt broad electrification, that means the transportation infrastructure and charging systems that support electric vehicles.

"We see this as a tremendous opportunity to create a change that we haven't seen In 100 years, and that's a major shift in the fundamental way that these vehicles are operating, and then shifting away from being limited by any specific energy source to those vehicles," Zane said.

Zane explains the challenges to achieving widespread adoption of electrification across vehicles are all centered around the battery.

“Not only is it the cost of the battery, but there are further challenges that battery is still large, it has a significant weight, which we haven't talked a lot about, but electric vehicles are actually quite heavy," Zane said. "It also impacts the mining of the materials and the sustainability of the development of the batteries. So the environmental impact of the battery is a big question.”

ASPIRE is also reassessing how we are charging vehicles and the way that interacts with the energy grid.

One project underway is wireless dynamic charging, allowing vehicles to drive as they charge, reducing the need for large heavy batteries and charging stops while traveling.

“Moving towards these electric roads, allows us to have vehicles become a resource to the grid, support more renewable energy on the grid, and decrease cost for transportation," Zane said.

Tags

Utah News Sustainabilityelectric vehiclesUSU ASPIRE Test TrackCollege of Engineering USUtechnologyScience UnwrappedColleen Meidt
Colleen Meidt
Colleen Meidt is a Science Reporter at UPR as well as a PhD student at Utah State University. She studies native bees in the Mojave Desert and is particularly interested studying the conservation status of the Mohave Poppy Bee. In her free time, Colleen enjoys photography and rock climbing in the canyons.
See stories by Colleen Meidt
Related Content