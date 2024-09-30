Six northern Utah counties are implementing a new emergency alert system this week

Cache, Box Elder, Morgan, Weber, Davis, and Rich Counties are switching from the CodeRed emergency alert system to Everbridge, this week, due to added features and new technologies offered by the latter.

Will Lusk, Cache County’s Emergency Manager, said there was nothing wrong with CodeRed, rather the region’s contract for an emergency system needed to be renewed. He said when the counties got together and looked at their options, Everbridge’s added integration with multiple national systems is what sold them.

He pointed specifically to the improved ability to tie in with mapping systems and more efficiently alert certain areas of the county. Lusk said the counties also liked the way the new software works with the National Weather Service and Federal Emergency Management agencies.

“In the new Everbridge software we have both the localized system and the integrated public alert warning system,” Lusk said.

Though the upgrade is approximately $75,000 more, both the new system and the previous one were paid for through a grant from the Federal Government, meaning local taxpayers should not see an increase in their state taxes.

Lusk said the agencies throughout the region were agreeable, regarding the higher price tag. He said even though they may be losing some income, the reward was something adding to everyone’s well-being. The decision was made collectively between all six aforementioned counties.

Lusk said regardless of how many “bells and whistles” the alert system has, residents need to put their phone number in the directory and make sure to be educated on what to do in the case of any emergency.

“The sun’s shining and today is great but that could change in a hurry,” Lusk said.

When most houses and businesses had landlines, the process was much easier for Lusk and his department. Now, without the decreased effectiveness of using a phonebook to gather information, Lusk is depending on the public.

He said he understands people want their privacy but if they don’t sign up for the service, they might not find out what is happening until it’s too late.

“Just so that you and the good people know, there are limits to what law enforcement can do with any information,” Lusk said in an interview.

He later added, “If you truly want to be notified when disaster strikes, we have to have it in there. If we can’t reach you, chances are, you can’t reach us.”