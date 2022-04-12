Logan recognized as the best performing small city

The Milken Institute has recognized Logan as the top economically performing small city in the nation in their 2022 report.

This moves Logan’s metropolitan statistical area up one spot on the list from 2021 — it was recognized as the second top performing small city in last year’s report.

The report places emphasis on jobs, wages and high-tech growth. Logan ranked second-place overall in high-tech industry diversity. Along with that, Cache Valley ranked fifth in one-year job growth, eighth in five-year job growth, second in one-year wage growth, and fifth in five-year wage growth.

Mayor Holly Daines said this growth and success in the Logan area is due to the homegrown businesses that have turned into worldwide companies. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.