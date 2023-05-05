Logan City officials budget 'conservatively' for 2024 fiscal year

Logan City Mayor Holly Daines presented the city’s proposed budget Tuesday. In her opening statement, she addressed inflation.

“For the last several years, it seems there's always something on the economic horizon which provides some uncertainty in the budget process," Daines said. "This year, it's the unprecedented inflation our country is experiencing, and whether efforts by the Federal Reserve to control inflation will bring a recession.”

Daines said she doesn’t know if there will be a recession, but that the city’s guiding budget philosophy has been to budget for revenues conservatively and they will continue to follow that practice. She added that this proposed budget follows that philosophy and scrutinizes spending carefully.

According to Daines, this budget uses a collaborative approach to target-based budgeting principles, with the goal of giving departments more flexibility in addressing their most critical needs.

“While we do not have enough funding for all of our needs, let alone our wants, we can still use the resources we have to achieve the best results for our citizens and taxpayers," she noted.

Daines said one of the biggest needs in the city is new employees in several departments; this budget trims other spending in order to make room for those new positions. These new positions include one police officer, one public works inspector supervisor and a recreation grounds maintenance worker in the parks and recreation department.

She added that the city has been experiencing a lot of growth, and this proposed budget including new positions helps provide additional services for that growth.

“We will continue to budget conservatively in case we have unexpected impacts to our local economy," Daines said. "As mayor, along with my outstanding team, we pledged to do our very best to provide excellent services and quality of life for our citizens as we use our resources wisely and meet the challenges ahead.”

