© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting UPR during our spring membership drive! Didn’t get a chance to give? You can still help us reach our final goal when you GIVE NOW
Utah News

LDS President Nelson becomes oldest to ever lead the church

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published April 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM MDT
Nelsonphotoshoot.chn_ja_0034.jpg
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Russell M. Nelson in his office in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City

Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has become the oldest president to ever lead the church.

President Nelson, who is currently 97 years, seven months, and six days old, recently surpassed former LDS President Gordon B. Hinkley who died at the age of 97 years, seven months, and five days back in January 2008.

President Nelson initially served 34 years in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles before becoming the 17th President of the Church in January of 2018.

Nelson graduated from medical school when he was 22 and also received doctoral degrees from both the University of Utah and the University of Minnesota.

Tags

Utah News Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsRussell M. Nelson
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content