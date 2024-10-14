© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Jana Riess on her lecture “Latter-day Saint Women and the Quiet Erosion of Certainty.”

By Tom Williams
Published October 14, 2024 at 1:52 PM MDT
Salt Lake Tribune

Today we’ll talk with religious scholar Jana Riess. She gave the 2024 Arrington Mormon History Lecture at USU last week titled “Latter-day Saint Women and the Quiet Erosion of Certainty.”

Historically, Latter-day Saint women in the U.S. have been significantly more certain in their beliefs and more actively engaged in the church than their male counterparts. However, Riess says that findings from the 2022-23 Next Mormons Survey reveal that this gender advantage in religious certainty has diminished. She discusses how this change affects women’s perceptions of their spiritual lives and their roles within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Jana Riess is a senior columnist for Religion News Service and a prominent contributor to The Salt Lake Tribune. Her notable works include “The Next Mormons: How Millennials Are Changing the LDS Church” and the comedic memoir “Flunking Sainthood.” Riess holds a doctorate in American religious history from Columbia University and an MDiv degree from Princeton Theological Seminary.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
