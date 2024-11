Thanks for joining us on Election Day. You can find results and reporting here.

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Anastasia Hufham and Palak Jayswal join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including a county clerk wanting Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson prosecuted.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS: