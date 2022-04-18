Ukrainian relief: Cache Valley residents pitch in for war refugees

Cache Valley residents are stepping up to provide relief supplies for Ukrainian war refugees.

Local donations for the cause, routed through a valley resident working with the aid agency Lifting Hands International, have been pouring in since Ukrainians began fleeing the former Soviet state following Russia’s military invasion in late February, an exodus that has so far resulted in an estimated 4.8 million refugees.

“It’s gone crazy because everybody wants to help out. I mean we’re all seeing this crisis and wondering what we can possibly do to help out,” said local donations coordinator Sadie Eades, who collects relief supplies at her family’s North Logan business, ARS Flood and Fire Cleanup, then trucks them to Lifting Hands’ American Fork warehouse for shipment overseas. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.