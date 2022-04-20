Utah housing prices increased 200% in two decades according to study

A new study by MoneyGeek shows that Utah’s cost for housing has jumped by 200% between 2000 and 2022.

Back in 2000, the average home value in Salt Lake City was $187,200, but a little over two decades later in 2022, the average value has increased to $560,944.

In the study, MonkeyGeek stated that only 13 other metro areas had seen a bigger increase in home costs over the last 20 years with Boise, Idaho and Naples, Florida being the most unaffordable places in the country.

The study also listed that Davis County and Salt Lake County are two of the most unaffordable counties for housing throughout the entire country, with Davis Country coming in at seventh place and Salt Lake County in ninth.