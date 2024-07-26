Speaking with economist Robert Spendlove about the Utah housing market

We talk with Zions Bank economist Robert Spendlove about housing in Utah. Here are some headlines that note some of the economic behavior of Utah's housing market: Since May 2019, median home prices have increased by a startling $206,700 — a 61.53% increase that’s left many Utahns reeling. Renters in most of the state’s 29 counties likely don’t make enough to afford a modest, two-bedroom apartment. And Utah Gov. Cox calls the affordable housing crisis an ‘existential crisis’ on par with COVID. What’s driving Utah’s housing crisis? What are some solutions?

