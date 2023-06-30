© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Long-term-care lapses, Medicaid misses and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published June 30, 2023 at 10:49 AM MDT
(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) 2015.
Al Hartmann
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Hundreds of citizens and advocates of the governor’s plan to expand Medicaid attend a rally on March 5, 2015.

In Utah, “inadequate” long-term care facilities see lax oversight, the Disability Law Center reports. Vulnerable residents rely on Medicaid for health coverage, but tens of thousands are losing it. And how an emerging housing approach is making homeownership attainable.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Paighten Harkins, Emily Anderson Stern and Sofia Jeremias join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRCare facilitiesmedicaidHousing Market
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
