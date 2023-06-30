Long-term-care lapses, Medicaid misses and more on Behind the Headlines

In Utah, “inadequate” long-term care facilities see lax oversight, the Disability Law Center reports. Vulnerable residents rely on Medicaid for health coverage, but tens of thousands are losing it. And how an emerging housing approach is making homeownership attainable.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Paighten Harkins, Emily Anderson Stern and Sofia Jeremias join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.