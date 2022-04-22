© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Westminster College to offer a course analyzing pornography

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published April 22, 2022 at 8:38 AM MDT
A private liberal arts college in Utah is offering a course that will teach students to evaluate and discuss the content of pornographic films.

Westminster College located in Salt Lake City is offering the course as a two credit elective that will run from May 9 to June 4, describing it as an approach that both reflects and reinforces sexual inequalities. The course will have students watch and analyze different pornographic films before discussing together the sexualizations of race, class, and gender as an experimental, radical art form, according to the class description.

The description for the course also states that “hard core pornography is as American as apple pie and more popular than Sunday night football.”

A spokesperson from Westminster College says that while the description and course may be alarming, the college believes that the topic will help provide students a better understanding of the impact of pornography and how to think critically about its influence on digital media culture.

