Utah cities ranked among top job markets by Wall Street Journal

The Salt Lake City and Provo-Orem metro areas were ranked as some of the country’s best current locations for job-seekers by the Wall Street Journal.

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal released results for its fourth annual job market survey ranking different metropolitan areas across the country. The survey was split into two lists with one focusing on metro areas with more than one million residents and the other focusing on metro areas with under one million residents.

Salt Lake City ranked fourth in the larger survey and the Provo-Orem area ranked second in the smaller survey. The rankings were decided based on data from 2021 focusing on unemployment rates, job growth, labor-force growth, wage-growth, and labor force participation rate.

Based on those individual data sets, SLC ranked #1 in unemployment, #2 in job growth, #24 in both labor-force and wage growth, and #2 in labor force participation.

The Provo-Orem metro area was #2 in unemployment, #9 in job growth, #44 in labor-force growth, #46 in wage-growth, and #14 in labor force participation.

Other metro areas in northern Utah also made the top 10 within the smaller survey with Logan being ranked #9 and the Ogden-Clearfield area being ranked #10.