Keeping it Active: Cache Senior Center offers wide range of volunteer opportunities

The Cache County Senior Center in Logan depended on over 125 volunteers in 2021, donating their time in teaching classes on subjects like tai chi, line dancing, sewing and cooking as well doing deliveries for the Meals-on-Wheels program.

“We have an array of volunteers who help in many different capacities. We rely on our dedicated volunteers to help maintain the positive and supportive atmosphere we have created,” said Giselle Madrid, director of the center.

The Cache County Senior Center, located at 240 N. 100 East, opened in September 1975 to provide a range of services and programs for Cache County residents 60 years of age or older. Programs and activities include health-and-wellness education classes, chair yoga, tai chi, line dancing, clogging, fitness classes, cultural programs, bingo, pool tables, a book club, cooking classes, ceramics, bridge playing, crafting classes, movie nights, knitting, meditation, Jeopardy sessions, painting, technology assistance, quilting and a writers group. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

