Big bets on Aggie football spur flurry of speculation online

Utah State University’s football team has made some headlines over the past couple of weeks — not for anything they’ve done, but what a few bold bettors are hoping they will do.

The news first broke on April 18, when Caesars Sportsbook tweeted a bettor in New Jersey had placed $1,000 on the Aggies to win the national championship — at 1,000-to-1 odds for a potential $1,000,000 payout.

The bet drew a lot of attention, both from the sports world and social media. One article was posted to a college football forum on Reddit, garnering over 250 comments.

“What does this man know?” asked the user who posted the link.

“He knows how to lose a grand,” read the top reply.

Within two days of the original bet’s news, two more were placed for USU to win it all, at the time making the Aggies tied for third — alongside the Texas A&M Aggies — for most bets at or over $1,000 to take home the title. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.