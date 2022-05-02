Three Utah athletes drafted during the 2022 NFL Draft

Over the weekend, three Utah athletes were drafted into the NFL during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Devin Lloyd, a linebacker for the Utah Utes, was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the 27th pick of the first round. He was the 27th pick of the overall draft.

Tyler Allgeier, a running back for the BYU Cougars, was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons as the eighth pick of the fifth round. He was the 151st overall pick.

Finally, Braxton Jones, an offensive tackle for the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, was drafted by the Chicago Bears as the 25th pick of the fifth round. Jones was the 168th overall pick of the draft and the final Utah athlete to be drafted.

These three Utah athletes will be heading to the respective cities of their teams for training before getting the chance to play professionally this upcoming season.