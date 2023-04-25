Tuesday PM headlines: Early detection of Alzheimer's, Utah GOP seeks young voters

Draper residents seek answers after two homes collapsed

After two Draper homes slid off a hill and collapsed last weekend, residents are looking toward the home development company for answers. Edge Homes , which built the homes in the affected area, held a meeting at their headquarters on Monday evening for nearby residents.

Residents expressed frustration over not having answers from the company and cited worries about the current safety and value of their homes. One resident was asked to leave during the Q&A portion due to a lack of meeting decorum.

Edge Homes said they would be on-site every day for the foreseeable future until things are resolved, and committed to daily online updates for the community.

BYU team discovers way to detect Alzheimer’s faster

A team at Brigham Young University has discovered technology that can detect Alzheimer’s disease significantly earlier.

BYU Ph.D. student Chad Pollard earned the “Innovator of the Year” award at the university for spearheading the research, which he says can detect the degenerative disease 10-15 years sooner than current standard tests. Earlier detection means an earlier start to treatment, slowing disease progression so that the patient could live possibly symptom-free for the rest of their life.

The technology also has the potential to target and diagnose other degenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and ALS.

Visit this site to be notified as soon as tests are available to the public.

New Utah Republican leaders want to appeal to young voters

New Utah Republican Party leaders want to increase their appeal to young voters as an all-under-40 executive team prepares to take over.

The state party elected new leadership at their organizing convention at UVU on Saturday, with the oldest nearing 40 and the youngest in his late 20s.

Rob Axson, the newly elected chairman, noted that Utah has the lowest median age in the country and said any political party needs to connect with the younger generation. Other leaders raised similar concerns that the Republican party isn’t reaching their kids.

These discussions were held as around 100 people, many college-aged, gathered outside the convention to protest the choice of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as keynote speaker.