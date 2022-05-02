Tooele officials and family seek help in finding missing 16-year-old girl

As Tooele County officials search for a missing 16-year-old girl who ran away from home, the public is being asked to keep an eye out for her.

Hayden “Lexi” Palm was last seen on Saturday at around 11 a.m. in a Denny’s restaurant in Tooele. She’s reportedly driving a 2010 black Nissan Pathfinder with G79 4PD as the license plate number.

The sheriff’s office says that some of Palm’s personal items were discarded in the Denny’s restaurant.

Palm is described as a caring and kind girl with a big heart for animals by her parents, who have been restlessly looking for her since her disappearance. Lexi’s father Robert Palm describes his daughter’s love for animals by saying that every animal in their home was brought into it because of her.

The Palm family are asking anybody and everybody to lend a hand in finding her so that she can be brought home safely.